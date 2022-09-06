National seminar underway at JNC

PASIGHAT, 5 Sep: A two-day national seminar on ‘Faith and Identity: Traditional Worldviews and Institutionalised Religions in Arunachal Pradesh’ began at the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Monday.

Funded by the union culture ministry, the seminar is being coordinated by JNC Assistant Professors of English, Drs Subhashis Banerjee and Abani Doley.

On the inaugural day, eminent writer and social worker Kaling Borang spoke on “the importance of keeping alive our own cultural heritage, traditional identity, and age-old belief system.”

Former pro-vice chancellor of Hyderabad-based English & Foreign Language University, KC Baral, said that “the seminar has provided a platform for intellectual discourse on our belief system, cultural heritage, and identity.”

Earlier, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Prof Tamo Mibang on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The abstract volume of the seminar was also released.

Twenty-one research papers, covering various aspects of the focal theme, were presented on the inaugural day of the seminar.

Faculty members, students and research scholars of different universities are participating in the seminar.