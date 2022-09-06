DC advocates creating awareness on TB, malaria

AALO, 5 Sep: West Siang DC Penga Tato requested the TB programme officers and the District Health Society to conduct joint awareness programmes in the district on tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

Chairing a meeting of the District TB Forum and the District Malaria Elimination Task Force here on Monday, the DC also appealed to the PRI leaders and programme officers to “track the source of TB to prevent it from further spreading.”

He requested the DMO and the medical superintendent to “spread free facilities provided by the government,” and added that “the general hospital, including OPD and indoor ward, must be kept hygienic.”

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra informed that, “as per the central government’s goals, these two diseases must be eliminated from the district before the target goal issued by the government of India.”

DTO Dr Nyode Padu informed that the District TB Forum “is covering all the individuals of West Siang district.” She appealed to the DC and the panchayat leaders to “encourage those who have symptoms of TB to have their sputum tested.”

DVBDCPO Dr Marbi Riba Ete said that, as per the government’s target, malaria should be eliminated from Arunachal Pradesh by 2025.

DFWO Dr Tomar Nomuk, ICDS DD (i/c) Bahi Koyu, and DDSE Yidak Angu also spoke.

Among others, ZPC Babam Romin, ZPMs, and NGOs’ members attended the meeting. (DIPRO)