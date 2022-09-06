Training prog on DDUSY

AALO, 5 Sep: A hands-on training programme on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) online portal for filling up application forms to apply for financial assistance by young entrepreneurship was conducted here in West Siang district on Monday.

All the DPOs from the Siang basin and the district lead bank managers of East and West Siang districts participated in the programme, at the start of which, DC Penga Tato said that “the launching of DDUSY portal will immensely benefit the applicants who will apply under this scheme to get the benefit and will also benefit all DPOs for performing and carrying out the projects with transparency.”

The training was imparted by technical person C Dorji. (DIPRO)