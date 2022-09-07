Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors, other med staff working under NHM: Libang

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh government has absorbed more than 300 doctors and other medical staffers, who were working under the National Health Mission (NHM), in its health department, state minister Alo Libang told the assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a zero hour discussion, the health & family welfare minister also said that the government would regularise more NHM staffers in a phased manner, keeping in view the financial position of the state.

Libang explained that the state government is serious about absorbing NHM staffers in the health department as the Centre, too, wants that such doctors and medical employees be regularised in states.

He noted that many doctors of the NHM have crossed the age limit to apply for a government job.

“As many as 935 non-technical persons, who are working under NHM, a centrally sponsored scheme, would be regularised in the long run,” the minister said.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress MLA Ninong Ering requested the government to reserve 50 percent jobs for NHM doctors and other medical staffers in the competitive examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board.

The lawmaker also urged the government to find ways to absorb the NHM officials. (PTI)