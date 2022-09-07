Arunachal pursuing with Centre need for separate IAS cadre for state: CM

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh government has time and again placed before the Centre the issue of having a separate cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS for the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed the state assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by Congress member Ninong Ering, Khandu said that the resolution adopted in the assembly on 18 October, 2017, in this regard had been conveyed to the home affairs ministry with a request for taking necessary action.

“However, the matter is still pending with the ministry,” he said.

The central government is the appropriate authority that has the jurisdiction to create a separate cadre for the Himalayan state.

Currently, Arunachal is manned by IAS, IPS, and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers from the AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, and other Union Territories) cadre, and the tenure of the officers posted in the state is three years.

“Because of the absence of a separate cadre, central schemes could not be implemented and executed properly in the state as officers from AGMUT come to Arunachal Pradesh for a short period and are not able to understand tribal culture and sentiments,” Khandu pointed out.

Development would begin in the real sense with a dedicated team of officers under the state cadre, the chief minister said.

“Posting of officers of the All India Service cadre in the state should be five years,” he added. (PTI)

Quotes of the Day

Education Minister Taba Tedir: Hamne DC, DDSE se report manga, jawab aaya ki woh building hamara nahin hain. (Responding to Congress MLA Lombo Tayeng on Motum Sec. School)

Agri minister Tage Taki: Aap sabhi ko malum hain, hamara state me bohot naya district khole hain aur infrastructure ka kami hain, halaki Kamle district toh lucky hain, humne kam se kam do structure toh bana paya.

Cong MLA Lombo Tayeng: Sir offspring baat ko choriye, yaha non Arunachal tribal bhi Arunachal banke beth chuka hain, uska kya bandobast kia hain?

Lombo Tayeng: Sir bohot teachers’ quarter hain jiska ata pata nahin hain, kaunsa department funding kia, kab banaya, kaise banaya?

Toh abhi ka jo land owner free occupy kia, usko free me wapas dega? (Regarding Govt. Secondary school Motum Teacher’s quarter occupied by land owner)

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo: As of now the government has not proposed the proposal of Highway, kyuki hamare yaha Dapo to Itanagar ka cutting abhi chal raha hain aur railway ka proposal abhi isliye nahi kia kyunki hamara Arunachal me aur bhi proposals hain. (Responding to Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe on railway lines from Harmutty to Daporijo and adjoining areas)