Mamang Dai’s ‘Escaping the Land’ features in longlist for 2022 JCB Prize

NEW DELHI, 6 Sep: Renowned author and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai’s novel Escaping the Land is among the 10 novels in the longlist for the 2022 JCB Prize for Literature.

The longlist was chosen from a vast range of submissions by writers from 16 states writing in eight languages, including English, published between 1 August, 2021 and 31 July, 2022.

The list of 10 novels was selected by a panel of five judges: Journalist and editor AS Panneerselvan, author Amitabha Bagchi, author and academician Rakhee Balaram, translator, historian and academician Dr J Devika, and author Janice Pariat.

The JCB Prize for Literature is awarded each year to a distinguished work of fiction by an Indian writer. The jury will announce the shortlist of five titles in October.

The winner of the Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature will be announced on 19 November.

The longlist for 2022 is dominated by six translations. Amid titles in Bengali and Malayalam, titles in Urdu, Hindi and Nepali have been featured in the longlist for the first time.

“A truly diverse representation of what Indian fiction has to offer, the 2022 longlist brings forth stories from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Kalimpong, Punjab, Kolkata, Kerala and the heartland,” according to a release.

