Dist level Subroto Cup tournament begins

LIKABALI, 6 Sep: Eleven teams (boys’ and girls’) are participating in the 17th U-17 District Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament, which got underway at the Chidu-Chigo ground here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

The tournament is being organised by the district education department.

In his inaugural address, Likabali Forest Division DFO Bajum Taba emphasised on promotion of games and sports for all-round development of schoolchildren, and said that “sports is a means to achieve physical fitness and also became source of employment.”

Likabali RWD Division Executive Engineer Deli Kambu advised the teams to “play the game in true sportsmanship spirit, as the trophy carries dust, but memories last forever.”

Liru GSS PET Monya Dini highlighted “the origin of the tournament.”

In the inaugural match, GHSS Likabali beat GSS Lipu by 6-0 goals in the boys’ category.

In the second match, GHSS Nari defeated GSS Kangku by 2-0 goals, according to a release from the DDSE office.