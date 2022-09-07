Drug peddlers arrested, heroin seized

BANDERDEWA, 6 Sep: The Banderdewa police on Monday arrested two persons, identified as Hage Apa (32), a resident of Naharlagun, and Karker Gibi (30), of Gensi (Lower Siang), from here and recovered 37 vials containing 44.9 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

The police team that made the arrest comprised Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Tadu Hassang, Head Constable Tayum, and Constables T Bomdom, D Gupta, Anil, and J Koyu, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja. They were assisted by Executive Magistrate Ritu Tawe.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27 (a) NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here and further investigation is underway.