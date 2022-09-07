Mandaviya lays foundation stone of state NCDC branch

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of the Arunachal Pradesh branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The minister also laid the foundation of NCDC branches in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

“The NCDC branches in the states and UTs will support the state governments in timely disease surveillance and monitoring. These will enable early warning, leading to timely intervention, based on evidence gathered from the field,” Mandaviya said.

“Disease surveillance plays a crucial part in disease prevention, control and management. Towards this end, the regional branches of NCDC will play a pivotal part. They will provide a boost to public health infrastructure with prompt surveillance, rapid detection and monitoring of diseases, thereby enabling early interventions,” the minister said.

The state branches will coordinate with the NCDC headquarters in New Delhi with real-time sharing of data and information, aided by cutting-edge technology. NCDC branches would also be crucial in ensuring timely availability

of updated guidelines, so that accurate, scientifically backed information can be disseminated easily.

Health Minister Alo Libang, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Special Health Secretary Vivek HP, Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, NHM MD Liyon Borang, IDSP SSO Dr L Jampa, among others, joined the virtual conference in the conference hall of the state legislative assembly complex here.

The required land for establishing the state branch of the NCDC was approved in 2020 by the chief minister, with full support from his cabinet colleagues, when the state was hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The civil works are expected to begin soon after the monsoon is over. (With PIB input)