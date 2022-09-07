Guv felicitates health officials

ITANAGAR, 6 Sep: Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday felicitated the doctors, nursing officers and lab technicians who had conducted the voluntary blood donation camp initiated by the Raj Bhavan in the last week of July as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The governor called upon the health practitioners and officials to “work on a mission mode to ensure that every person in need of blood is enabled to receive the blood as a lifesaving measure,” and added that “no expecting mother or person on the operation table should suffer due to lack of blood.”

Commending the officials for their humane services, Mishra emphasised that there must be adequate facilities for collection and preservation of blood in the district hospitals of the state. He also appealed to the people to create awareness regarding blood donation. (Raj Bhavan)