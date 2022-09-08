Assembly passes bill seeking to transfer pending civil suits to other courts

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The state assembly on Wednesday passed two amendment bills, including one seeking to transfer civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to others.

The second bill proposes to make changes in the goods & services tax (GST) according to amendments made in the central law concerned.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu moved the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to make provisions for transferring civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to those of junior and senior division civil judges, and district and additional district judges, as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction.

The proposed legislation will lessen the workload of regular courts, the statement of the bill said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Tax, Excise & Narcotics portfolio.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to making a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services, or both, by the state government.

As the Centre has amended the central GST Act, the state needs to do the same and that is why the bill has been brought, according to a statement. (PTI)