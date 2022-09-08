PPA urges CM to initiate probe into allegations of corruption

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has suggested to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to be “confident enough to initiate systematic and thorough probe into the numerous allegations of corruption, running into crores of rupees,” against the CM.

“It is being observed that for every allegation of gross misappropriations of public money on various high profile cases like the 142 crores power scam, panchayat fund scam and misuse of CAMPA fund, the chief minister tells the complainants to challenge him in the court. This is a very unfortunate precedent developing in the state,” PPA secretary-general Kaling Jerang stated in a press release on Wednesday.

“It is very unfortunate that the cost of litigations in the country has become too expensive for any poor and honest citizens to knock the door of judiciary. Just brushing aside the grievous allegations as politically motivated and challenging the complainants to fight it out through expensive court battles doesn’t make an accused person clean and honest,” he added.

The party said “it is unfortunate that the state is bereft of any opposition leaders who should have raised these issues of public interest in the assembly.

The people of Arunachal Pradesh must be grateful to any organisation that is taking up the issues of corruption which is growing rampantly in the state.”

“Corruption as a phenomenon never takes the bottoms-up approach but always the top-down approach,” it added.