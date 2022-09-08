GoAP to act against cash-for-job scam culprits after probe

ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the cash-for-job scam in the education department after completion of an inquiry, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Ninong Ering during question hour, Education Minister Taba Tedir said that the inquiry on illegal appointments of teachers and multi-tasking staff (MTS) has been initiated against the retired director of school education.

The minister said that Home Secretary CN Longpai, who is the inquiry officer, was directed on 25 August to conduct an inquiry into all the charges framed against the former elementary education director Tapi Gao, and to submit the report within 20 days.

The inquiry is under process and action will be taken against the guilty, Tedir said.

While raising the question, Ering said that, though the scam surfaced in 2020, the department is yet to table the inquiry report in the House.

The education department had terminated 31 employees, but the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court had directed it to reinstate them, Tedir said. (PTI)

Quotes of the Day

“Intezar ka phal mitha bhi hota hain. Aap sab questions yehi session me puch denge toh agla session me kia puchenge?” – Minister Wangki Lowang, responding to MLA Ninong Ering seeking a subdivision in Bilat in East Siang district.

“Jab aap dundoge nahin, milega nahin. Jab nahi dundoge, miloge kaise? Main toh bujurg hoon, main toh aise bacha bol diya par otherwise they are all family holders.” – MLA Nyato Dukam, participating in the short duration discussion for regularisation of non-technical staffers initiated by Hayeng Mangfi.

“Reply jaise furnish kia, isse, sir, satisfy bilkul nahi hua.” – MLA Lombo Tayeng.