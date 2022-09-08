Foot-based S&R op for Mra, Dao called off

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 7 Sep: In a major setback to the search & rescue (S&R) operation for Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao, the foot-based S&R operation has been called off following continuous heavy rainfall in the forward point areas.

The East Kameng district administration informed that the members of the S&R team have returned to Veo village, on their way back to Seppa.

Mra and Dao are missing since 17 August.

Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said that “helicopter is the only option left.” However, the inclement weather is also preventing the helicopters that have been put on standby in Tezpur, Assam, from taking off for the operation.

About 50 Indian Army and Para Special Forces personnel, besides the Arunachal Scouts, mountaineers, local experts and porters were involved in the S&R operation.