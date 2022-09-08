Tezu-Chaglagam APST bus service flagged off

TEZU, 7 Sep: The chief minister’ adviser Tai Tagak flagged off a new APSTS bus service between Tezu (Lohit) and Chaglagam (Anjaw) from here in Lohit district recently, in the presence of Anjaw ZPC Sohai Ama, Chaglagam ZPM Mailu Tega, Walong ZPM Dangsaplu Appa, Anjaw district BJP president Dohailum Awailang, HGB Krelin Hagabre, and others from both districts.

Tagak also provided umbrellas to the HGBs, GBs and villagers of Taflagam, who arrived from Anjaw for the launch function, as a token of love and affection.

“The welfare state government under the leadership of CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein is committed to the wellbeing of the people of the border areas and faster development of the state with the required infrastructural facilities, institutions and effective implementation of various welfare and social security programmes,” said Tagak.