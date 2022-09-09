Cash incentives given to best NCC officers and cadets

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Cash incentives amounting to Rs 8.80 lakhs were given to 10 best associate NCC officers, caretaker officers and 88 best NCC cadets during an award ceremony organised by the secondary education directorate at the DK Convention Hall here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Taba Tedir assured to provide ministerial staffers and vehicles to all the NCC battalions located in different places of the state.

Tedir felicitated Yaro Taksing for being the first woman from the state to become a senior girl NCC instructor under the defence ministry.

Later, Education Commissioner Padmini Singla also joined the programme and discussed various issues pertaining to the development of NCC infrastructures in the state with Naharlagun-based 1 AP Bn NCC Commanding Officer Col S Pandey and Pasighat-based 22 AP Bn NCC Commanding Officer Lt Col MS Nijjar.

Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, Joint DSE Tanyang Tatak, and officials of the DSE and the ISSE attended the programme.