APIC imposes penalty on DPDO

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Lower Subansiri DPDO and PIO Neelam Teji “for neglecting and refusal in furnishing the information to the appellant (information seeker) and defying the direction/order of the commission against the PIO.”

The APIC also asked him to “compensate Rs 5,000 to appellants KL Nayam and Libi Marde for the monetary losses incurred on to-and-fro journey expenses due to delaying in furnishing of information and causing harassment to the appellants in connection with Appeal No APIC-235/2021.”

The commission also directed the PIO to furnish all information sought by the appellants.

“If he fails to comply with this order, the commission might recommend disciplinary action, as per the service rule under Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act of 2005, against the PIO,” State Information Commissioner Sonam Yudron said.