Cong lashes out at BJP for alleged misgovernance, indulging in hate politics

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: The Congress party in the state lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government for its alleged misgovernance and indulgence in politics of hate and division.

The party said that the country over the last few years under the BJP government is facing skyrocketing inflation and unemployment.

“Kisan and khet mazdoors are being buried under debts and the country’s assets sold to crony capitalists, while people are divided on the basis of caste, religion, region, language, food and dress,” the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said in a press release.

“Today, the voices of people are being suppressed and our constitutional rights are being crushed. Efforts are being made to subvert our Constitution, dismantle our institutions, hollow out our democracy and destroy our unity and fraternity,” the APCC said.

It further said that the state governments elected by the people are being destabilised through money power and misuse of agencies.

The party on Thursday organised ‘padayatras’ in several districts as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ launched by MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to bring people together and to get rid of the politics of division and hate.

The City Congress Committee and the Block Congress Committees of Itanagar and Doimukh jointly organised the march from Indira Gandhi Bhavan in Naharlagun to Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here. It was flagged off by CLP leader Lombo Tayeng.

In Sagalee, APCC president Nabam Tuki flagged off the march from the De-Dolo bridge point to Sagalee town.

Padyatras were also organised by the District and Block Congress Committees in Palin (Kra Daadi), Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli (Lower Subansiri), Pangin (Siang), Seppa (East Kameng), and Pakke-Kessang.