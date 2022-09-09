Man gets 10-yr RI for raping minor

Staff Reporter

YUPIA, 8 Sep: The district & sessions court here in Papum Pare district on Monday sentenced one Bomri Basar (25), from Leparada HQ Basar, to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 15-year-old girl on several occasions between 2015 and 2016.

The case had been registered at the women police station in Itanagar on 30 August, 2016.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, and recommended to the district legal services authority secretary to provide the victim compensation of Rs 5 lakhs under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Rules, 2011.