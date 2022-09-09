Multi-crore fake employment fraud unearthed, one arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: A special investigation team (SIT) of the police here unearthed a multi-crore fake employment fraud and arrested one Dibyajyoti Das (30), who was operating the scam from Guwahati, Assam, recently.

Addressing reporters during a press briefing here on Thursday evening, SIT SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that the accused, posing as an IOCL employee, conned many youths from Arunachal and Assam by promising them employment at the IOCL. The accused also claimed to have tie-ups with many vendor organisations and promised to get the victims licenses for LPG agencies and petrol pumps.

The SP informed that investigation has revealed that the accused has swindled around 30 people from Assam and one person from Arunachal.

“A person from Arunachal was defrauded of a total of Rs 1.18 crore by the accused, while 30 people from Assam were cheated of Rs 1.35 and Rs 1.4 crore. We have recovered around Rs 7,14,000 from the fraudster,” the SP said.

“The victim from Arunachal had lodged the complaint in June this year. The SIT arrested the accused, and, after a thorough interrogation, sent him to judicial custody,” informed Singh.

Singh added that there are four more people on the SIT’s radar, “for which an investigation is on to ascertain their involvement in the fraud.”

He appealed to the people to be aware of fraudsters who promise employment in lieu of money, and suggested to all to contact the SIT in case of any fraud or cheating case.