TAWANG, 8 Sep: The Save Mon Region Forum (SMRF) has alleged that the construction work on the 7.5 mw Khangteng HEP has begun without obtaining clearance from the forest department, in complete violation of the Forest Conservation (FC) Act.

In a complaint letter submitted to the Tawang district divisional forest officer (DFO) on 6 September, the forum appealed for “putting an immediate stop to the construction work” and asked the DFO to issue a notice against the project at the earliest.