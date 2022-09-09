NE Zonal Badminton Championship

Arunachal’s junior and senior mixed teams enter semis

AGARTALA, 8 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday defeated Nagaland 3-0 in the junior mixed team event of the Northeast Zonal Badminton Championship-2022, which is underway here in Tripura. With this, the Arunachal team has entered the semifinals.

In the senior mixed team event, Arunachal defeated Mizoram 3-0 and entered the semifinals.

“The Arunachal junior mixed team will face Manipur, while the senior mixed team will play against Assam in the evening today,” informed team manager Tania Yasap in a release.

The Tripura State Badminton Association is hosting the championship, under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India, from 8 to 11 September.

Twenty-four players from Arunachal are participating in the championship.