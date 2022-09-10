‘Anti-drug corner’ inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa on Friday inaugurated an ‘Anti-drug corner’ at the police station here “for mass awareness among the general public.”

Addressing the inaugural function, the IGP said, “Drug menace can be eradicated from society only if all stakeholders come together and join hands in the fight against drug addiction among our children. It is a challenging task and the Arunachal Pradesh Police has waged a war against drugs. Each and every policeman of the state is involved in the fight and action is being initiated against all those involved in this crime.”

“The anti-drug corner will provide help to those who want to get drug rehabilitation, or someone who knows people who need help. Many people do not want to approach the police directly due to social stigma, but this corner will help those people and deal with such cases with a humane approach and facilitate them,” the IGP added.

He said that the police and drug users are usually perceived to be in conflict with each other. However, “we believe that mutual cooperation between each other can go a long way in the fight against drug-related crimes,” he added.

The IGP further informed that a dedicated helpline number has been set up to “facilitate drug addicts and their families in getting proper information.”

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram, the ASP, the SDPO and officers-in-charge of the police stations of the ICR were present at the function.