Yingkiong-Tuting road affected by landslides

YINGKIONG, 9 Sep: Due to incessant rainfall, the road between Yingkiong and Tuting in Upper Siang district has been badly affected by landslides that occurred near villages like Janbo, Bomdo, Mosing, Migging and Pango, crippling the movement of people and daily commuters.

Many vehicles and passengers are reportedly stranded at the block points.

A portion of the road near Palisi in Panggo village was completely washed away.

The BRO and the road construction agencies have been pressed into service to clear the road. (DIPRO)