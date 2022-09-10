CM optimistic about resolving interstate boundary dispute

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 9 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the process for an amicable solution to the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute is in progress, stating that he has received “positive reports from some areas.”

Speaking to reporters here in East Siang district after attending the central Solung festival celebration, Khandu said that “regional committees have been constituted against different areas, involving elected leaders and administrative officers from both states, who are looking after the boundary issue.

“The committee members will hold discussions with local village committees from both sides and chalk out a solution. We will take early steps for permanent settlement of the boundary problems with Assam after compiling the reports,” Khandu said, adding that he has discussed the issue with his Assam counterpart.

The regional committees recently visited different sites along the Assam-Arunachal boundary in East Siang and Lower Siang districts.