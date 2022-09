ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Pham-Kho-Sowai festival of the Khowa tribe.

Urging the Khowa community to celebrate the festival in a befitting manner, the governor expressed hope that the festive occasion would be a harbinger of a year of happiness, bumper harvest, and prosperity for all. (Raj Bhavan)