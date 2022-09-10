Preserve loin loom weaving: Misra

TEZU, 9 Sep: Governor BD Mishra’s wife Neelam Misra urged the people to preserve, protect and promote the practice of loin loom weaving of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the screening of a documentary titled ‘Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through Loin Loom Weaving of Arunachal Pradesh’ here in Lohit district, Misra said that “loin loom weaving is the identity of the tribal women of the state.”

“So far they have gone on their own initiative and hard work in loin loom weaving, but now the need of the hour is to assist the local weavers, so that they can contribute towards the general economic and financial advancement of our tribal women, which in turn will promote the national Atmanirbhar Bharat programme,” she said.

Misra commended the state government’s direction to the public servants to wear traditional dresses on the 15th of every month, saying it would promote the production of traditional attires.

She felicitated the government officials working for the promotion of the traditional weaving, and distributed yarns to women weavers.

The documentary was conceptualised by Misra, produced by the information & public relations directorate, and filmed by Bangalore-based Maya Films.

Lohit DC Marge Sora, DDSE Eto Ete and DDTH G Tayeng were among those who attended the programme. (Raj Bhavan)