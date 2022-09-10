SDP on ‘unarmed security guard’ launched

CHANGLANG, 9 Sep: More than 30 rural unemployed youths are taking part in a skill development programme (SDP) on ‘unarmed security guard’, which got underway here on Friday.

Sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar regional office, the training is being imparted by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the district administration.

“After the completion of the programme, the trainees will get the opportunity to work as unarmed security guards in various companies located in Hyderabad, Chennai, Gujarat and other cities in the country,” the NABARD stated in a release.

On the inaugural day, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the developmental initiatives of the NABARD for the uplift of the rural masses in farm and off-farm sectors. He said that, “compared to the other types of guards, unarmed security guards are the most affordable and act as a great visible deterrence for troublemakers.”

Captain Anurag of the 9th Assam Rifles commended the BLCCT and the district administration “for the commendable step towards restructuring the life of youths who have just been released from the drug de-addiction centre under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.”

“This training will be a new life for the trainees for a constructive future,” he said, and advised the trainees to “go for placement and join security agencies and explore the experience of metro cities.”

Namtok EAC Metung Taku, CTTCA president Timmi Changmi, and BLCCT president Chandan Prasad also spoke.