Handloom trg centre inaugurated

DOLLUNGMUKH, 10 Sep: Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project Executive Director Vipin Gupta inaugurated a handloom training centre here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday, as part of the project’s CSR initiative.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the NHPC and the Kemli Multipurpose Cooperative Society (KMPCS) here to provide training in automatic handloom weaving to 160 women.

The executive director stressed on the importance of skill development among the economically weaker sections of the society, and the need to empower women through skill development, “so that there can be equal partnership in earning livelihood.”

Among others, KMPCS chairperson Nido Yapop was also present.