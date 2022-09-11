Solung sports competitions conclude

PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: The central Solung festival sports competition concluded at the JNC playground here in East Siang district on Friday.

In football, Ledum village beat Sigar village by 4-1 goals and lifted the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Sigar village lifted the runner-up trophy along with Rs 30,000. The cash prizes were sponsored by former AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai.

Atanu Siram of Mirbuk village was adjudged the highest scorer; Latbong Ripuk of Sigar received the best goalkeeper award, and Nini Tapok of Ledum village received the player of the tournament award. They were awarded a cash prize of Rs 3,000 each, along with medals and certificates, sponsored by Aruna Tamuk of Diking village. The ‘best disciplined team’ award went to Oyan village team, which received a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

In the women’s volleyball final, Balek village won the medal and a cash prize of Rs 20,000 in the final match, after defeating Mirbuk village, which won the runner-up medal and a trophy and Rs 10,000 cash award.

In the men’s volleyball final, Sike Tode village won the final and went home with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with a medal, trophy and certificate, while Mebo village was the runner-up and received a cash prize of Rs 10,000, along with a medal, trophy and certificate.

In women’s arm wrestling, Onam Gamno, Dodi Perme and Diana Perme won the first, second and third prize, respectively. They received cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000, and Rs 6,000, respectively, along with medals, trophies and certificates.

In men’s arm wrestling, Diary Dupak, Dosi Kobo and Sang Bodung won the first three prizes and cash awards of Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000, and Rs 6,000, respectively.

In archery, the first, second and third prize winners received Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000, and Rs 6,000, respectively, along with medals, trophies and certificates. (DIPRO)