Arunachal win 4 br in Jr Nat’l Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Arunachal won four bronze medals in the 21st Junior National Wushu Championship (Boys & Girls), which was held in Calicut, Kerala, from 1-6 September.

The medal winners are Toko Apung, Techi Natum, Lucy, and Ripaksho Chikro.

While Apung won in the girls’ Nanquan event, Natum secured her medal in the traditional Taichi.

Lucy Miuli won in the girls’ below 48 kg category, while Chikro bagged his medal in the boys’ below 60 kg category.

The Arunachal team was led by Techi Juna as team coach and Likha Tadh as team manager. Tai kaya attended the championship as competition judge.

The medal winners and the accompanying officials were given a warm reception on their return from Kerala by the AAPWA, led by its president Toko Teki.