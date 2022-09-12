Assn condemns alleged paper leak

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Unemployed Engineers’ Association (AAPUEA) has strongly condemned the alleged case of paper leak vis-à-vis the mains examination for the posts of assistant engineers (civil) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on 26 and 27 August this year.

Terming the FIR lodged by one of the candidates serious, the association said that “the evidences that we have are obvious that any man of common intelligence can say that the paper has been leaked,” and demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter, besides suspension of the APPSC chairman and

the APPSC secretary.

“We are surprised by the comments of the secretary, in which he says that the complaint is lodged only by one individual. Does he mean to say that, to take serious action, the complaint has to be lodged by many persons or by some big people? The voice recording and the other evidences clearly show that there has been some malpractice in the recruitment process. Instead of questioning their own department and conducting departmental inquiry, the secretary is taking shelter by saying that it is only one-man complaint,” the AAPUEA said in a release.

“The secretary saying that they have lodged FIR is purely an attempt to whitewash the issue and to take shelter pretending that they are innocent. No such FIR by the APPSC was lodged till 5 September, 2022, and even if it did, it cannot make it non-liable for paper leakage,” the association added.

It also questioned the action of the police in this regard. “The FIR was lodged by the candidate on 28 August, and till date no progress has been made. Only four persons, including the complainant, have been questioned as of now. Even the FIR has not been registered as of today. It is surprising that, despite the lapse of two weeks of such serious issue, only questioning of four has been done. They have totally violated the guidelines given by the Supreme Court in respect of registration of FIR. This clearly speaks of the fact how the police are being influenced by the high positioned people who are involved in the question paper leakage,” it alleged.