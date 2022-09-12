Volleyball tournament underway

DEED, 11 Sep: The second edition of the Khach Future Generation’s district level volleyball tournament began in Deed village in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

“The teams that have reached the semifinals are Tar Torum Sisters and 7+7 Brothers as toppers and Aam ko and Tallo Warrior as second topper, respectively,” according to a release.

The final match will be played on Tuesday.

The inaugural event was attended by, among others, former Arunachal Students’ Union Delhi president Taba Doni.

“The top three students of the government secondary school Deed – Toko Angu, Khoda Yebin and Toko Eliza – in CBSE exam were also felicitated,” the release said.

Twenty-two teams participated in the tournament.