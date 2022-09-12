Joint team surveys villages along interstate boundary

CHANGLANG, 11 Sep: A joint team comprising officers of Changlang district (Arunachal) and Tinsukia district (Assam) conducted a survey of the interstate boundary villages on Saturday.

The Arunachal team comprised Jairampur ADC K Tikhak, Namtok CO Metung Taku, Mammao EAC (i/c) Atu Yekar, DLRSO Bharat Lingu, the Namdang RFO, members of the TCLPF, and residents of Phinbiro, Hachengkan, Rangrinkan, Kuthung, etc, villages. The Assam team comprised the assistant conservator of forests and other forest department officials from Tinsukia district.

The joint team visited Phinbiro and Hachengkan villages in Arunachal, and Molong-3 and Malu Gaon-2 and 3 in Assam, all lying along the interstate boundary. (DIPRO)