Bagra takes stock of ITI construction

BASAR, 11 Sep: Industry Minister Tumke Bagra, accompanied by local MLA Gokar Basar, DC Mamata Riba and ZPC Nyabi Dirchi, visited the ongoing construction site of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in Leparada district on 10 September.

Bagra urged the executing agency and the contractor to complete the work on time.

About 56 percent of the construction of the administrative-cum-academic block, which will accommodate the boys’ and the girls’ hostels, and quarters for the principal and other staffers, have been completed, the DIPRO reported.

“The ITI will offer courses for plumber, wireman, computer operator and programming, draughtsman and travel and tour assistant,” the DIPRO added.

Later in the day, the local MLA inaugurated a dere (community hall) in Red Putu village in Basar circle.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the MLA expressed hope that the sanctity of the dere will be upheld. He urged the villagers to avail the benefits of various flagship programmes of the government in agriculture, horticulture, and allied sectors.

The DC highlighted the crucial role a dere plays in the business of the village, “from acting as a village court of the keba system to prayer hall for indigenous faiths, as well as community hall for festivities and customs.”

She too urged the community to uphold its sanctity and ensure its proper maintenance.

PWD EE Dagli Kato also spoke. (DIPRO)