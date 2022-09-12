Trafficked children rescued from Assam

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Four minor girls, who had gone missing from Manabhum area in Diyun circle of Changlang district, were rescued from a human trafficking racket in Assam’s Guwahati.

The missing children were rescued by a joint team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Police from one Ornet Naga Guest House in Guwahati, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed.

The police had registered a kidnapping case at the Diyun police station after receiving a written complaint regarding the missing children on 8 September.

Investigation was launched immediately by Diyun Police Station OC, SI N Rango. During the investigation, a woman, identified as Nivedita Chanda, emerged as the prime suspect, and technical intelligence showed her location in Guwahati. Human intelligence also confirmed the location of the suspect woman along with the missing girls at the Ornet Naga Guest House.

Thereafter, SP Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and Dispur (Assam) DCP Sudhakar Singh, and shared with them the exact location and detailed information about the missing girls and the suspected woman.

Accordingly, the Assam Police, in coordination with the Changlang district police, rushed to the spot and rescued the children and detained the alleged accused woman.

“Swift action of Changlang district police in coordination with Assam Police under supervision of PHQ Itanagar led to successful rescue of the minor girls from human trafficking racket,” the SP said in a release.

“The rescued children have been handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee, after completing legal formalities and necessary counselling,” Gambo said.

The rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of the police headquarters in Itanagar.