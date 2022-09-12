We shouldn’t lose our culture: Mein

NAMSAI, 11 Sep: “While marching ahead with the era of globalisation, we shouldn’t lose our age-old rich culture, tradition and identity, no matter how hard the impediments on the way,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, addressing the gathering at the Solung festival celebration here on Sunday.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as a land of festivals, the DCM said that “we must be proud of our cultures and adhere to our roots – that is, our culture and traditions – while accepting modernity,” and urged

everyone to “shoulder the responsibility to protect, preserve and promote the indigenous cultures, traditions and heritage.”

Mein also urged community-based organisations, youths and student organisations to “join hands for all-round development.”

Among others, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori and Chau Zingnu Namchoom addressed the gathering.

Earlier, the DCM inaugurated six PMGSY roads – the Namsai-Jaipur PWD road to Kasik village (5.60 kms); the BRO road to Malangkung (3.40 kms); Jona IV road to Munglang (3.40 kms); Jona I to Jona IV road (7.50 kms); the PWD road to Makrun village (2.31 kms); and the Wingko village to Mengkeng Khamti road (3 kms).

Colourful dances presented by various cultural troupes enthralled the gathering. (DCM’s PR Cell)