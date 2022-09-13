HM inaugurates women police station

AALO, 12 Sep: Home Minister Bamang Felix inaugurated the first women police station (WPS) here in West Siang district on Monday.

The WPS here is the seventh out of the 21 sanctioned WPS’ in the state, and has become functional under its OC, Inspector Jeshek Pari.

The minister also inaugurated a police beat post under the Aalo police station, and the commandant’s office of the 2nd AAPBn here.

Addressing the gathering present at the inauguration, Felix said: “Implementation of law and regulations by police alone can never bring peace and tranquillity, unless it is backed by community-policing initiatives by society.”

He also emphasised on “support and cooperation from every stakeholder to fight against the drug menace,” stating that “the drug threat is even more serious than an all-out war.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by West Siang SP Abhimanyu Poswal, Felix assured that “all possible support will be accorded for early redress.”

Among others, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, MLAs Nyamar Karbak and Kento Jini, and IGP (Central Range) Mari Riba were present on the occasion. (HM’s PR Cell)