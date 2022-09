AGARTALA, 12 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh hauled a total of six medals in the recently concluded Yonex Sunriser North East Zone Interstate Badminton Championship, held here in Tripura.

The winners are: Laa Tukum (bronze, men’s singles event), Laa Yajum (bronze, women’s singles event), Pinki Karki & Taring Yania (silver, women’s doubles event), Nikhil Chetry (silver, boys’ singles event), Dolma Tamang (bronze, girls’ singles event), and Kenbi Riram (bronze).