Sarthi4 driving licence services launched

LONGDING, 12 Sep: Sarthi4 for driving licence services was launched here on Monday by Longding DC Bani Lego, in the presence of DTO Ahua Wangsu and DIO Harsh Raj.

“Now the process of availing and updating driving licenses will become simple and easy,” the DC said.

The DTO informed that “all facilities, like new learner licence, new backlog licence, renewal of driving licence will be done only.”

The DIO informed that “necessary training and arrangements have been made to address any technical hiccups in the process.”

Driving licenses were handed over to the first few beneficiaries of the district on the day. (DIPRO)