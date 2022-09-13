DSE urged to instruct officials to join duties

RAGA, 12 Sep: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) appealed to the director of secondary education (DSE) to issue instruction to four government officials, who have been posted to the DDSE office here and the GHSS in Ligu in Kamle district, to join their duties immediately.

In a representation to the DSE, the union stated that the DSE, through an order dated 10 June this year, transferred four UDCs from the DDSE’s office in Ziro (Lower Subansiri) to Kamle district, and that three of them have been posted to the DDSE office in Raga and one to the GHSS in Ligu, “but they have not yet set foot in their new offices.”

The AKDSU also urged the authorities concerned to “give administrative approval for declaration of the results of the walk-in interview conducted for recruitment to the posts of PRT and TGT (ISSE) in various schools of Kamle district.”

The interview was conducted on 18 August this year, the union said.

“Delay in declaration of the results is adversely affecting the academic studies of students,” the union said in a representation to the Samagra Shiksha Society state project director, seeking his intervention in the matter.

It claimed that the Kamle DDSE-cum-district project officer (ISSE) “has already forwarded the final result of the interview to the office of the Samagra Shiksha Society state project director on 22 August for administrative approval to declare the results.”