Awareness prog on tourism concludes

KHONSA, 13 Sep: A five-day ‘awareness-cum-training programme’ themed ‘Tourism and heritage, weaving new hopes for Tirap and Longding circuits’, conducted by the tourism department, concluded here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

A 10-member team led by Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam imparted training to the participants. The team of resource persons educated the participants about the value of tourism, status of tourism, types of tourism, livelihood

opportunities in tourism, homestay hospitality, responsible destination interpretation and management, etc.

A similar programme was conducted in Longding district also. It was attended by Tourism Director Abu Tayeng and Longding DC Bani Lego, among others.

The team also visited Lapnan and Thinsa villages in Tirap district, interacted with the villagers, and discussed the scope and prospects of tourism. (DIPRO)