APSCPCR oversees Poshan Maah celebration

KIMIN, 13 Sep: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, visited the anganwadi centres (AWC) in Durpa-I, Durpa School Colony, Dokhum village, Kakoi-II, and Kakoi-Sappa under the ICDS project here in Papum Pare district on Monday to oversee the Poshan Maah Abhiyan celebration.

Interacting with the children in the AWCs, the team sensitised them regarding good health practices, and prevention of child abuse in the schools.

The team also interacted with the PRI members, anganwadi workers, members of SHGs and implementing officials, and sought their cooperation in making the programme a success.

On finding the AWCs in a dilapidated condition, Ringu assured to report the matter to the higher authorities. (DIPRO)