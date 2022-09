ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Jeju Institute – a coaching centre which finds itself in the middle of the APPSC paper leakage controversy – informed on Tuesday that APPSC candidate Thomas Gaduk “is not an enrolled student of Jeju Institute, Itanagar.”

In a press release, the institute’s management coordinator Marpok Taji informed that the candidate was “under the guidance of Akhilesh Yadav personally, without the knowledge of the institute’s management.”