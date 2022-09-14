Religious adventure trek flagged off

ANINI, 13 Sep: The Indian Army, in coordination with the Dibang Valley district administration, flagged off a ‘joint civil-military religious adventure trek’ to religious site Athu-Popu on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine civilians, including seven women of the Idu Mishmi community, are participating in the trek, along with personnel of the Spear Corps.

The team will pay reverence at the sacred religious site which has a special significance for the Idu Mishmi tribe.

The trek is expected to be completed in 17 days. (DIPRO)