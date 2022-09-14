Governor adopts TB patients

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: Governor BD Mishra has adopted two tuberculosis (TB) patients.

On Tuesday, “the governor registered himself for sponsoring the patients under community engagement of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,” the Raj Bhavan informed in a release.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to “generously adopt TB patients and make Arunachal Pradesh tuberculosis-free.” He called for making the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan a “people movement,” and urged NGOs, business houses, government officials and individuals to “adopt TB patients generously.”

District TB Officer Dr Pema Dorjee Thongchi informed that, “once registered as a sponsor, the health official will regularly contact him for providing patient support to the adopted TB patients.”

“The support provided to the patient under this initiative is in addition to free diagnostics, free drugs and Nikshay Poshan Yojana provided under the national TB elimination programme to all the notified TB patients,” the Raj Bhavan quoted him as saying.