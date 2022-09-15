2 more mountaineers join S&R op for Mra, Dao

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 14 Sep: Two more mountaineers – Taka Tamut and Kishon Tekseng – were inducted into the base camp area on Wednesday to join the on-ground search & rescue (S&R) operation for missing Everester Tapi Mra and Niku Dao.

Incident commander in-charge Ashok Tajo informed that the route to Camp 1 is “not only arduous but widespread presence of screes is making it difficult for the S&R operation team in proceeding further.” He said that the team will reach the first base camp on Thursday.

Four porters and 13 army personnel have been deployed from Veo village to assist the on-ground S&R team.

East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polutmatla has issued standard operating procedures to ensure a safe and effective rescue operation. The DC has imposed Section 144 CrPC, strictly banning trekking and expedition activities in Sawa, Khenewa and Lada circles.

The district administration also appealed to the people to “desist from spreading fake information and insensitive action over the S&R operation.”