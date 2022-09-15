Hearing of DDUGJY scam case on 28th 

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The next hearing of the Deendayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) scam has been extended to 28 October.

The counsel of the case, Mehmood Pracha, informed that, “through the response furnished in the case, it is understood that the SIC has not investigated the case properly.”

He also stated that “it is a clear-cut example that the government authorities are trying to protect the accused involved.”

The counsel informed that “the private response comprising Nirvana and DNM was notified on Wednesday, stating that there will be a separate hearing on this.”

He also stated that “the government is making all efforts to delay the case.”

Pracha informed that the government furnished a document of 660 pages a day before the hearing on Wednesday, “wherein we will be taking time to response.”

“However, we have proceeded for a discussion,” he said, adding that “our case is an open and shut one and very strong, and the evidence from the government itself says that corruption has taken place on a large scale,” Pracha said.