ArSRLM can transform state’s rural areas: Felix

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: “Rural Arunachal can only transform if the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) fulfils its mission,” said Rural Development Minister Bamang Felix while chairing a review meeting of the ArSRLM here on Wednesday.

Various issues, such as institutional building process, financial inclusion frameworks, the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY), the ArSRLM’s organisational structure, activities, recruitment process, etc, were reviewed during the meeting.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made so far by the ArSRLM, the minister urged its officials to “consider themselves as missionaries for transforming and reforming rural Arunachal and execute their duties accordingly.”

Stating that the ArSRLM activities not only facilitates sustainable financial empowerment of the rural folks but also bring about positive behavioural changes among them, Felix said that the state government is “keen towards providing all possible assistance and support to the ArSRLM.”

Also stating that “political interference into the workings of the ArSRLM, especially in regard to the transfer and posting, shall be discouraged,” Felix advised all officers and officials to “consider the entire geographical area of the state as their workplace.”

He further advised the ArSRLM to “emphasise on involvement of rural womenfolk in its activities and undertakings,” and added that “empowering mothers is the first step towards transforming the entire society and the state.”

ArSRLM CEO Kego Jilen, who is also the rural development director, encouraged the officers and officials to “make ArSRLM the best performing team in the nation.”

Earlier, ArSRLM State Mission Manager (Livelihood) Jechonia Islary made a presentation on the current status of the ArSRLM.

Islary informed that “the target is to mobilise 1.30 lakh rural households into the SHG fold by 2025,” adding that currently, more than 51,000 households have been incorporated into the SHG fold.

He informed also that 38,000 women farmers are covered under the MKSP and the AAP. “Under the DDUGKY, 780 rural youths have been trained with placement of 301 youths among the total trained,” Islary informed.

Mission managers from several districts attended the meeting and highlighted their performances and the challenges faced by them. (HM’s PR Cell)