Legal awareness prog held

LUNGLA, 14 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the Tawang district administration, conducted a legal awareness programme here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that “the government is trying its best to give information on laws and rights pertaining to women through various mediums and government departments.”

She said that the fight for women’s rights “should not be taken as a fight against men,” and added that “a fight can be fought legally and peacefully.”

The chairperson said that dignity of work should be taught to every child, and, as an example, lauded the women working on roadsides, crushing stones. “They may be economically poor, but they should live respectfully,” she said.

Pakam also spoke on the misuse of social media “for blackmailing innocent girls,” and the role of the one-stop centres. She encouraged women SHGs to “come forward for making women economically strong and self-reliant.”

Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup said that “we can effectively implement the laws only if there is good awareness. Law is equal for all but we need to pay special attention to the vulnerable sections of the society, that is, women and children.”

Lungla CDPO Diris Diengdoh also spoke.

Among others, Tawang CDPO Dondup Pema, APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yabi Tad, members of Komna Moidam, and Kago T Yasung also spoke on topics related to women and children. (DIPRO)